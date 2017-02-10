BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
PARIS Feb 10 French asset manager Amundi said on Friday it was aiming to raise financing for the acquisition of rival Pioneer Investments from UniCredit by April, and reported a 10 percent rise in assets under management to 1.1 trillion euros ($1.17 trillion) in 2016.
Amundi is set to buy Pioneer Investments for 3.6 billion euros, in a deal that will extend the French company's reach in Europe and bring in much needed capital for the Italian bank.
Amundi will pay for Pioneer via a share issue worth 1.4 billion euros and by selling 0.6 billion euros in debt.
* Amundi reported a 16.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net income to 153 million euros, and a 7.7 percent rise in 2016 net earnings to 568 million euros.
* "The market environment is normal. This capital increase is expected to occur at the end of March and during April", Amundi CEO Yves Perrier told journalists
* Perrier said Amundi's parent, Credit Agricole Group, had indicated that after the capital increase, its stake would be between 66 and 75 percent. ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing