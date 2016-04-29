China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
PARIS, April 29 French asset manager Amundi said on Friday that first-quarter net income rose 1 percent as a corporate tax cut in France helped partly offset "a challenging market environment" and risk aversion among retail clients.
Amundi, majority-owned by French bank Credit Agricole , said first-quarter net inflows fell 42.5 percent year-on-year to 13.8 billion euros ($15.7 billion).
The company's assets at the end of March stood at 987.2 billion euros, up only 2.2 billion overall from the end of last year as the market slump weighed. ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.