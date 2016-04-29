PARIS, April 29 French asset manager Amundi said on Friday that first-quarter net income rose 1 percent as a corporate tax cut in France helped partly offset "a challenging market environment" and risk aversion among retail clients.

Amundi, majority-owned by French bank Credit Agricole , said first-quarter net inflows fell 42.5 percent year-on-year to 13.8 billion euros ($15.7 billion).

The company's assets at the end of March stood at 987.2 billion euros, up only 2.2 billion overall from the end of last year as the market slump weighed. ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)