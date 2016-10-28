PARIS Oct 28 French asset manager Amundi
on Friday reported a 14 percent rise in third-quarter
net income and confirmed its interest in buying Unicredit's
Pioneer for which it has not yet placed a binding offer.
* Amundi, part of France's Credit Agricole
reported 22 billion euros ($23.99 billion) in net inflows over
the third quarter, bringing total net inflows over the first
nine months to 39 billion euros.
* Amundi said its net income rose 14.2 percent in the third
quarter to 137 million euros.
* Its assets under management totalled 1.054 trillion euros
($1.15 trillion) at end-September 2016.
* Amundi's chief executive Yves Perrier told journalists on
a call that Amundi had significant firepower for potential
acquisitions.
* Perrier said that the potential acquisition of Pioneer
would fit into its external growth strategy, would give more
access to Italy, Germany, Austria.($1 = 0.9171 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Mathieu Protard)