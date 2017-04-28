BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
April 28 Amundi says assets under management at 1.13 trln eur at end-March, up 4.2 pct vs end-2016
* Amundi says q1 net inflows at 32 bln eur; q1 net income at 147 mln eur, up 13.2 pct vs a year ago
* Amundi says the acquisition of Pioneer Investments is still expected to be finalised in mid-2017 as the authorisation process is proceeding on schedule
* Amundi says capital increase initiated on march 14 was highly successful, a total of 1.4 bln eur was raised and 33,585,093 new shares were issued on 10 april 2017
* Amundi says free float now accounts for 29.8 pct of shares, Credit Agricole group now holds 70 pct of the share capital
* Amundi says has now become the largest market cap of all european asset managers and ranks no. 5 worldwide
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.