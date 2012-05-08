By Smita Madhur
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 8 AmWINS Group has set
price talk on its buyout loan, which was launched today out of
Credit Suisse, sources said.
The issuer is guiding its first-lien term loan at 450bp over
Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor and a discount of 99 cents
on the dollar. The second-lien term loan is guided at 800bp over
Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor and a discount of 98 cents
on the dollar.
The corporate family rating is B2/B. Commitments are due May
22.
As previously reported, the overall $645 million loan
includes a $295 million, seven-year first-lien term loan and a
$350 million, 7.5-year second-lien term loan. The first-lien
term loan has 101 call protection for the first year, while the
second-lien loan is callable at 103, 102, 101 in years one, two
and three, respectively. Proceeds are to back AmWIN's
acquisition by New Mountain Capital.
In April, AmWINS said it reached an agreement with New
Mountain for a $1.3 billion recapitalization. The deal will end
AmWINS' relationship with buyout firm Parthenon Capital Partners
LLC, which had bought a majority stake in the company in 2005,
Reuters reported.
In March, Reuters reported that Parthenon and AmWINS
management, which jointly own the company, were looking for
buyers and expecting a valuation of about $1.5 billion.
AmWINS is a wholesale insurance broker in the U.S.