By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, March 13 The owners of AmWINS
Group Inc, the largest wholesale insurance broker in the United
States by premiums placed, have put the company up for sale,
expecting a valuation of about $1.5 billion, three people
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
An auction for a majority stake in AmWINS, which owns
brokerage, underwriting and group benefit operations across 21
countries, is under way and has attracted interest from private
equity firms and strategic buyers, the people said.
AmWINS is owned by its management and buyout firm Parthenon
Capital Partners. Parthenon plans to sell its 50 percent stake
and management will also be ceding some of its ownership,
offering the buyer control of AmWINS, one of the people said.
The exact stake for sale is open to negotiations, the person
added.
A $1.5 billion valuation for AmWINS would equate to about 13
times its 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization of $117 million, another of the people said.
Representatives of AmWINS and Parthenon did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.