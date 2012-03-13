NEW YORK, March 13 The owners of AmWINS Group Inc, the largest wholesale insurance broker in the United States by premiums placed, have put the company up for sale, expecting a valuation of about $1.5 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

An auction for a majority stake in AmWINS, which owns brokerage, underwriting and group benefit operations across 21 countries, is under way and has attracted interest from private equity firms and strategic buyers, the people said.

AmWINS is owned by its management and buyout firm Parthenon Capital Partners. Parthenon plans to sell its 50 percent stake and management will also be ceding some of its ownership, offering the buyer control of AmWINS, one of the people said. The exact stake for sale is open to negotiations, the person added.

A $1.5 billion valuation for AmWINS would equate to about 13 times its 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $117 million, another of the people said.

Representatives of AmWINS and Parthenon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.