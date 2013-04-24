A painting 'Amy' by British artist Johan Andersson is seen hanging at a pub in central London August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

A documentary is in the works about the late British soul singer Amy Winehouse and it features previously unseen material, the film's distributor said on Wednesday.

The film, which will include archival footage never seen by the public, will be directed by Briton Asif Kapadia, whose 2010 film "Senna," about Brazilian auto racer Ayrton Senna, won a BAFTA for best documentary.

The Grammy-winning singer died in 2011 at the age 27 from alcohol poisoning. Winehouse's 2006 album "Back to Black" made her an international star.

London-born Winehouse, who struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, is credited in part with reviving the popularity of soul music.

"Amy was a once-in-a-generation talent who captured everyone's attention. She wrote and sung from the heart and everyone fell under her spell," Kapadia and the film's producer James Gay-Rees said in a joint statement.

"But tragically, Amy seemed to fall apart under the relentless media attention, her troubled relationships, her global success and precarious lifestyle," Kapadia and Gay-Rees added. "As a society, we celebrated her huge success, but then we were quick to judge her failings when it suited us."

The film, which does not yet have a title, will be shopped to foreign buyers at the Cannes Film Festival in May, distributor Focus Features International said.

Focus Features International is part of NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast Corp(CMCSA.O).

