By Jonathan Stempel
April 9 Carl Icahn sued Amylin Pharmaceuticals
Inc to block enforcement of a bylaw that prevents the
billionaire investor from launching a proxy fight that could
lead to a sale of the maker of diabetes drugs.
Icahn, whose 8.94 percent stake has made him Amylin's
third-largest shareholder, faulted the company for failing to
reveal its rejection of a $3.5 billion unsolicited takeover bid,
or $22 per share, from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
In a complaint filed in Delaware Chancery Court, Icahn urged
that Amylin not be allowed to enforce a bylaw requiring
shareholders to provide advance notice of board candidates.
The activist investor said shareholders deserve another
chance to nominate directors who could push for a sale, given
developments since the original Jan. 25 deadline.
Based in San Diego, Amylin makes diabetes medications that
include Bydureon, Byetta and Symlin.
"Amylin is at a crossroads -- it can be sold, now, at a
significant premium, or it can continue to attempt to market its
products, which may be lucrative if successful, but which
entails substantial risk," the complaint said. "Stockholders of
Amylin should be given the choice."
Icahn has a long history of activism in healthcare,
including engineering a $6.5 billion sale of ImClone Systems Inc
to Eli Lilly & Co and winning two board seats at
biotechnology company Biogen Idec Inc.
"We believe Mr. Icahn's lawsuit is without merit," Amylin
said in a statement. "Amylin's board is fully aware of its
fiduciary duties, and is committed to always acting in the best
interests of all stockholders."
The Bristol-Myers bid valued Amylin at $22 per share, a
person familiar with the matter said last week.
Shares of Amylin have risen more than 50 percent since news
of the bid surfaced on March 28. The shares peaked two days
later at $25.84, their highest since August 2008, and Icahn said
the company "can and should" be sold at a premium.
Analysts at Jefferies & Co and BMO Capital Markets have set
respective price targets of $32 and $31 for Amylin, citing sales
prospects for Bydureon. The type 2 diabetes treatment became
available by prescription in U.S. pharmacies in February.
In the complaint, Icahn attacked Amylin's board for publicly
offering 13 million shares for $15.62 each on March 8 without
revealing it had earlier rejected the Bristol-Myers bid.
He also objected to a March 6 grant of stock options to
various executives, including 300,000 to Chief Executive Daniel
Bradbury, allowing them buy shares at $16.02 each, 27.2 percent
below the Bristol-Myers offer.
Icahn said Amylin has told brokers it plans to hold its
annual meeting on May 11, but has not formally announced a date.
He separately said he will file another lawsuit if Amylin
does not provide by Wednesday copies of books and records that
he has demanded.
In afternoon trading, Amylin shares were down 43 cents, or
1.8 percent, at $23.69 on Nasdaq.
The case is Icahn Partners LP et al v. Amylin
Pharmaceuticals Inc et al, Delaware Chancery Court, No. 7404.