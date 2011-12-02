"Lioness: Hidden Treasures" is a posthumous album of unreleased material by Amy Winehouse, who died in July aged 27. It hits the shelves on Monday.

Here is a look at her life:

* EARLY LIFE:

-- Amy Winehouse was born on September 14 1983 to a Jewish family with a history of jazz musicians.

-- She was discovered by soul singer Tyler James at the age of 16 and in 2003 her debut album "Frank" was released, to general acclaim.

-- Her second album "Back to Black" was released in October 2006 and reached the No.1 spot.

MIXED FORTUNES:

-- The album's hit single "Rehab," with the prescient line: "They tried to make me go to rehab. I said 'no, no, no'" has been called the anthem of celebrity trash culture.

-- In October 2007, she and her husband, Blake Fielder-Civil were arrested at a Norwegian hotel for marijuana possession, and soon afterward fans booed her on stage as she slurred her way through her gigs. They divorced in 2009.

-- Two months later she was photographed wandering barefoot on a London street, wearing only jeans and a bra and looking confused.

-- Despite being refused entrance to the United States, Winehouse won five Grammy awards in February 2008.

-- She was nominated three times for the Ivor Novello awards in May 2008 and joined the elite ranks of music millionaires in the Sunday Times rich list with an estimated fortune of 10 million pounds.

-- In 2010, she pleaded guilty to common assault and public order charges. Winehouse had assaulted theatre manager Richard Pound after disrupting a performance of "Cinderella" at the Milton Keynes Theatre in central England on December 19. She was arrested four days later.

-- In 2011, it was announced the on-again, off-again follow-up to Winehouse's seminal "Back to Black" album of 2006 could be on again. Recent sightings of her looking healthier after a trip to Brazil in January 2011 raised hopes of a 2011 release.

-- Winehouse had not released much since Back to Black but did cover Lesley Gore's "It's My Party" for Quincy Jones' compilation "Q: Soul Bossa Nostra" in 2010.

-- She performed "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," a song from the 1934 film "Moulin Rouge" that has been covered most famously by singer Tony Bennett, at one of her Brazil tour dates in January 2011.

* CANCELLED TOUR:

-- In June 2011, Winehouse cancelled all her scheduled concerts after she was jeered by fans in Serbia for a shambolic performance.

-- Winehouse, sporting her trademark beehive hairdo and figure-hugging dress, struggled to perform her songs and keep her balance at the gig in the Serbian capital Belgrade, and on some tunes the audience did most of the singing.

-- This was a major setback for her as she had just checked out of a rehab clinic and confidently looked forward to her upcoming tour.

-- High levels of alcohol were found in her blood after her death on July 23 at her north London home.

* AFTERMATH:

-- A charitable foundation was launched in Winehouse's memory on September 14, marking what would have been her 28th birthday. The Amy Winehouse Foundation aims to help young people in the Britain and abroad with problems including ill-health, disability and addiction.

-- The launch of the foundation coincided with the release of Winehouse's final recording, "Body and Soul", a duet with Tony Bennett. It has been nominated for a Grammy.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)