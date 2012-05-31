LONDON May 31 British singer Amy Winehouse's family have put her north London home up for sale following her death last July, a spokesman for the family said on Thursday.

"The Winehouses have decided to put the house on the market, with great regret," the spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

"Amy loved that house but none of the family felt it appropriate that they should live in it and it was not practical to keep it empty while paying the costs of its upkeep."

Winehouse's fans have flocked to the property in Camden, north London and transformed a nearby square into a shrine following the "Back To Black" star's death.

Winehouse was 27 years old when her body was discovered at the house after a long battle with drink and drugs.

Newspaper reports said the three-bedroomed property had gone on the market for 2.7 million pounds ($4.2 million). (Reporting by Paul Casciato; Editing by Steve Addison)