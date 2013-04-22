TOKYO, April 22 Boeing Co on Monday began
installing reinforced lithium ion batteries on five grounded 787
jets owned by launch customer All Nippon Airways,
starting a process that should make the first commercial
Dreamliners ready to fly again in about a week.
Teams of Boeing engineers are working at four airports in
Japan, including Tokyo's Haneda and Narita hubs, where the
Dreamliners have been parked since regulators in the United
States and elsewhere ordered all 50 planes out of the skies in
mid-January after batteries on two of them overheated.
Owning 17 of those aircraft, ANA is the world's biggest
operator of the carbon-composite aircraft. After ANA, the
biggest 787 operator is local rival Japan Airlines Co
with seven jets, followed by United Continental Holdings Inc's
United Airlines and Air India with six each.