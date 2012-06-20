(Changes production to 10 planes a month in 8th paragraph)
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, June 20 Boeing Co's launch
customer for its 787 Dreamliner, Japan's All Nippon Airways
says the plane's electronic dimmable windows are not
dark enough for long haul flights and has asked the U.S.
aircraft maker to come up with a way to make the plane's cabin
darker.
The Japanese airline is looking to install pull down blinds
on 787s already delivered, an industry source with knowledge of
the matter told Reuters. That is one solution ANA is mulling for
two Dreamliners operated on long haul routes, company spokesman
Ryosei Nomura confirmed.
"For our passengers to have good sleep, we realised that it
is important to offer appropriate darkness during flights
especially for long haul," Nomura said.
ANA has ordered 55 787s, a replacement for the 767, making
the new jetliner the centerpiece of its fleet plans for the next
several years. The carbon composite plane is designed to be more
fuel efficient and, therefore, cheaper to operate. It also boast
higher cabin pressure and humidity in order to make flying more
comfortable.
The 20 percent larger than standard dimmable windows, the
first on a commercial passenger jet, darken but do not go
opaque.
The U.S. planemaker declined to say whether other 787
customers had asked for darker windows or to discuss how it
would meet ANA's request.
"Specific discussions between Boeing and our customers are
considered proprietary and we cannot comment on them," Rob
Henderson, a Boeing spokesman in Tokyo, said. "The response of
our customers and the flying public to the larger, dimmable
windows on the 787 has been very favourable," he added
Boeing so far has taken more than 850 orders for its 787,
and says it will crank up production to 10 aircraft a m onth by
the end of 2013. Glitches such as recent signs of delamination
on the rear fuselage of some planes will not, it insists,
further delay a project three years behind schedule.
Delamination occurs when stress causes layered composite
materials to separate.
ANA's local rival Japan Airlines is also a big
customer for the 787, with four already flying international
routes and another 41 of the jets on order. The carrier said so
far it has not asked Boeing for darker windows.
"At this moment, we have not made any such request to
Boeing," JAL spokeswoman, Sze Hunn Yap said.
The U.S. company accounts for around 90 percent of
commercial plane sales in Japan, the biggest market share it has
in any major aviation market.
Apart from the windows, ANA says it is happy with the seven
787s it operates. In the first six months of flying the aircraft
on international routes, the plane burned 21 percent less fuel
compared with a 767, the carrier said. Boeing's sales pitch
claims a 20 percent fuel savings.
ANA added that a survey of passengers found that nine out of
10 said the plane met or exceeded their expectations.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)