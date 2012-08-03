TOKYO Aug 3 Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA)
, the launch customer for Boeing's 787 jets, said all of
its Dreamliners are back in service after the carrier changed a
component on their engines.
ANA last month grounded five of its 11 Dreamliners after
tests revealed a risk of engine corrosion. The glitch was the
latest disruption to Boeing's flagship jet as the
Chicago-based company recovers from a series of production
delays.
"We have solved the problem by changing engine parts. All
the planes are back in operation," ANA Chief Financial Officer
Kiyoshi Tonomoto told reporters on Friday.
The Trent 1000 engines on the ANA planes were supplied by
Rolls-Royce. ANA launched Dreamliner, the world's first
passenger jet built mainly from lightweight carbon fibre, in
October last year.
Japan Airlines, which has four 787s in its fleet, uses
engines built by GE and therefore does not face problems similar
to those that affected ANA.
The grounding of ANA's five Dreamliners is but one of
several problems. In November, the carrier reported a landing
gear problem weeks after taking delivery of the first $194
million Dreamliner.
On the aircraft's electronic dimmable windows, ANA said it
is not seeing any problems.
Boeing is still studying how to improve the windows, but ANA
clients have not complained about the lighting in the cabin,
said Ryosei Nomura, an ANA spokesman.