TOKYO, Sept 26 All Nippon Airways Co Ltd (ANA)
said on Wednesday that 40,000 seat reservations were
cancelled on flights between Japan and China from September to
November, underlining the impact of a territorial spat between
the two countries that flared up earlier this month.
Airlines in China and Japan have reduced flights between the
two nations as relations between them deteriorated sharply this
month after Japan bought the isolated East China Sea islands,
called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, leading to a fall
in travellers.
Last week, China Eastern Airlines
announced it was delaying the start of a new route between
Shanghai and Sendai in northeast Japan, while Japan Airlines Co
Ltd (JAL) reduced daily flights to China, excluding
Hong Kong, by three to 10 until Oct. 27.
(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro
and James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)