TOKYO, July 26 Japan's ANA Holdings Inc
, which operates the world's biggest fleet of Boeing Co
Dreamliners, said it found damage to the battery wiring
on two 787 locator beacons during checks after the devices were
identified as the likely cause of a fire on another aircraft in
London this month.
The damage was slight, but the beacons have been sent to the
manufacturer, Honeywell International Inc, for
inspection and the airline has informed local aviation
regulators, an ANA spokesman, Ryousei Nomura, said.
British investigators probing the fire aboard an Ethiopian
Airlines Dreamliner at Heathrow airport are focusing a possible
pinched wire on an emergency beacon and on condensation in the
plane, which has higher humidity levels than other aircraft.
ANA has taken the built-in locator beacons out of its eight
domestically operated Dreamliners with the permission of local
regulators and has inspected and put back those on its 12 787s
that fly international routes.
The beacons are designed to guide rescuers to downed
aircraft, although in most cases close radar tracking and
eyewitness reports allow air traffic controllers to pinpoint
crash sites.