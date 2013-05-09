TOKYO May 9 Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) said on Thursday it will return Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliners back to service from June 1 after the planes were grounded worldwide for more than four months.

ANA, which is Boeing's biggest Dreamliner customer with 17 jets, also said it will introduce three international routes using the 787 this summer. Domestic rival Japan Airlines Co Ltd has also said it will resume 787 flights from the beginning of June.