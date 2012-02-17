(Corrects year in headline to 2012/13 from 2011/12)

Feb 17 All Nippon Airways Co said on Friday it would aim for an operating profit of 110 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in the fiscal year starting in April, up 22 percent from its forecast for this fiscal year.

It also said it would target an operating profit of 130 billion yen in the year starting April 2013 and an operating profit margin of 8.3 percent. ($1 = 78.8400 Japanese yen) (Reporting By Miki Kayaoka)