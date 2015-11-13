SINGAPORE Nov 13 Japan's All Nippon Airways
(ANA) could convert more passenger jets into freighters in the
next few years, a strategy that will help it keep costs low
while it grows its cargo business amid a market downturn, its
chief executive said.
Eight out of the 11 Boeing 767 cargo jets than ANA operates
were once passenger jets, CEO Osamu Shinobe told Reuters on the
sidelines of an aviation industry event in Singapore.
In the future, ANA could increase that total to at least 13
by converting more of its existing 767 passenger fleet, he
added.
The airline has about 40 jets which are being gradually
replaced by the newer 787 model. Shinobe said ANA prefers to use
existing aircraft for cargo, rather than buy new models such as
the Boeing 777F, to keep costs low.
ANA is the only Japanese airline currently operating cargo
planes after rival Japan Airlines retired its fleet
several years ago.
Shinobe said ANA wants to make the most out of a cargo hub
in Okinawa that is located within four hours flying time from
much of Asia, enabling it to provide a next-day delivery for
many key markets in the region.
ANA has also signed cooperation agreements with United
Airlines and Lufthansa on cargo shipments between
Japan and the United States and Europe, he added.
Asian airlines are among the largest cargo carriers in the
world, but growth in shipments has slowed in recent years amid
global, and regional, economic uncertainty.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA)
said Asia-Pacific based airlines recorded 0.3 percent
year-on-year growth in air cargo volumes in September. "The
contraction in Emerging Asia trade appears to have bottomed out,
although China, Korea and Chinese Taipei, among other key
economies, are suffering from poor trade growth," IATA said in a
report.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)