* Japan version of Regulation M hits overseas demand for ANA
deal
* ANA drops overseas allocation to 13 pct from 30 pct, lifts
domestic to 87 pct
* Japan firms will need to offer larger discount in future
deals-fund manager
By Emi Emoto and Nathan Layne
TOKYO, July 20 Japan's regulatory crackdown on
insider trading depressed hedge fund interest in All Nippon
Airways' (ANA) $2.2 billion share offering,
highlighting a new challenge for Japanese firms looking to raise
funds overseas.
There were two surprises in the terms announced by the
airline this week: an unusually high discount of 4.2 percent and
an allocation split that left just 13 percent in the hands of
overseas investors, less than half the targeted 30 percent.
Hedge funds that would have normally jumped on the offering
shied away in part due to a new regulation introduced in Japan
in December that limits short selling ahead of equity offerings,
often a lucrative trade in the past, bankers said.
"The big hedge funds that normally rank among the top 10
subscribers from the start showed no interest in this offering,"
said a banker who worked on the 175 billion yen ($2.2
billion)offering, the largest by a Japanese company this year.
The rule, similar to "Regulation M" in the United States,
prevents a fund that sold a stock short after a company
announces plans to raise equity from then turning around and
covering that short position by buying into the offering.
The regulation is a pillar of the efforts by Japanese
regulators to stamp out widespread insider trading ahead of
secondary offerings. The Securities Exchange and Surveillance
Commission launched an investigation into the issue in 2010 and
has brought five cases against asset management firms since
March.
Before the new rule, fund managers would routinely short the
stock of a company raising equity -- either on speculation ahead
of or following the official announcement -- and then buy into
the offering weeks later to close out the position. The stock
would usually tumble and factoring in the average discount of
around 3 percent it was a consistently profitable trade.
The sharp drop-off in short-selling pressure tied to the ANA
deal meant the stock fell only 14.3 percent since July 2, the
day before it announced the offering, a relatively solid showing
considering shareholders are being diluted by nearly 40 percent,
bankers said.
Michael Kretschmer, who manages a long/short Japan fund for
Netherlands-based Pelargos Capital, said the ANA offering points
to a new challenge for Japanese companies in the absence of what
was previously automatic demand from hedge funds.
In addition to offering a larger discount, they will need to
better explain why they are raising money, he said.
"Natural demand from the shorts isn't there anymore, and you
have to discount your stock. The official guidance is usually 3
to 5 percent, but I think in the future, the band will stretch
quite a bit," Kretschmer said.
BACK-UP PLAN
ANA said it would use the funds raised to pay for
fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliners, shore up its balance
sheet and build up a war chest to invest in growth opportunities
in Asia, including taking stakes in or buying rival carriers.
But while institutional investors may have agreed with ANA's
strategy, many were looking for a lower price. There was a good
level of interest around 179 yen, well off the final price of
184 yen announced on Wednesday, two bankers said.
Instead of selling stock at a bigger discount to meet the
targeted allocation to overseas funds, ANA decided to fall back
on demand from Japanese retail investors and raised the domestic
proportion to 87 percent from the targeted 70 percent.
Airline shares are generally popular among individual
investors because ownership comes with ticket discounts and
other benefits.
"Due to the introduction of Regulation M, the contingent of
hedge funds eager to short the stock disappeared. But in the
end, there was a large number of people who simply wanted to buy
and hold our shares," an ANA executive told Reuters, speaking on
condition of anonymity because the deal is ongoing.
The offering's subscription period ends on Friday, with
payment due next Wednesday.
Nomura Securities and the Japanese securities arms
of JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are joint global
co-ordinators on the deal.