TOKYO, July 18 All Nippon Airways said
on Wednesday it has set a price of 184 yen per share for its
public offering in a move that could net the firm as much as
175.1 billion yen ($2.2 billion) as it rushes to shore up its
finances and to buy new planes.
The price represents a 4.2 percent discount to Wednesday's
closing price of 192 yen.
ANA announced the fund-raising plan on July 3, aiming to
raise up to 211 billion yen as it faces a resurgent rival in
Japan Airlines and increased competition from budget airlines.
($1 = 78.9950 Japanese yen)
