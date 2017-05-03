TOKYO May 3 An American has been detained in
Tokyo for allegedly assaulting a man on a plane bound for Los
Angeles, police said on Wednesday, after the latest bout of
plane rage went viral on social media.
All Nippon Airways Flight 6 was waiting to take off from
Narita airport on Monday when the fight broke out, media said.
An airport police officer, who declined to be identified,
said the suspect, an American in his 40s, was being held on
suspicion of injuring an ANA employee.
The video of the altercation was attributed to Corey Hour, a
Phoenix-based videographer sitting a few rows behind the
suspect. It showed a man clad in a red-patterned shirt punching
another man and then evading a female flight attendant who
attempted to calm him.
"ANA staff and passengers handled the situation with grace
and respect. They did the best they could to defuse the
situation," Hour said in an unverified tweet on Monday.
ANA, operated by ANA Holdings Inc., could not be
immediately reached for comment.
The incident came after last month's viral video of
69-year-old passenger David Dao being dragged from a United
Airlines flight at Chicago after he refused to give up
his seat to make room for crew members.
A separate passenger video on an American Airlines
flight last month showed showing a woman on a plane in tears
holding a child in her arms and another at her side after an
encounter with a flight attendant over a baby
stroller.
