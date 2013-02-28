TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's All Nippon Airways
said it will switch to a holding company structure,
putting Osamu Shinobe, the main architect of its strategy to put
the Boeing Co Dreamliner at the centre of its fleet
planning, in charge of the airline business from April.
The management reshuffle comes as the airline juggles its
schedules and cancels flights with its 17 Dreamliners parked at
airports in Japan until U.S. and Japanese regulators allow the
aircraft to fly again.
All 50 of the technologically advanced 787s in service
industry-wide have been grounded since mid-January after a
battery fire on a Japan Airlines Co Ltd 787 at Boston
airport and a second battery incident on an ANA flight in Japan.
ANA's current CEO and president, Shinichiro Ito, who has
managed the carrier since 2009, will still be Shinobe's boss as
head of the holding company, which will also oversee ANA's other
businesses, including airport services and its trading company.
Shinobe, who joined ANA in 1976, has served as senior
executive vice president since April of last year.
Shinobe and Ito will hold a news conference in Tokyo on
Friday at 10:00 a.m. (0100 GMT).