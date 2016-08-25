* ANA says engine compressor blades showed corrosion
* Says will cancel nine Friday flights, more likely
(Adds Rolls-Royce share price, analyst comment)
TOKYO/LONDON Aug 25 Japanese carrier ANA
Holdings needs to replace damaged compressor blades in
the Rolls-Royce engines powering its Boeing 787s,
it said on Thursday, forcing it to cancel some Dreamliner
flights over the coming weeks.
The carrier said that under certain flying conditions the
compressor blades in the engine's interior showed corrosion. It
said it will cancel nine domestic 787 flights on Friday, with
other cancellations likely in the coming weeks.
ANA's Dreamliners are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000
engines. The Japanese airline is the biggest operator of the
Boeing model with some 49 aircraft, or around a tenth of the
global fleet. Of the 445 Dreamliners in operation worldwide, 168
use the Rolls-Royce engines, according to Boeing's website.
"We are aware of the situation and are working with
Rolls-Royce and ANA to resolve any issues impacting the
airplanes in service," a spokesman for Boeing in Tokyo said.
Rolls-Royce Holdings said in an e-mailed statement it was
"working closely with ANA to minimise the effect on aircraft
service disruption".
It did not say whether the problem had been found in 787
engines on aircraft operated by other airlines, but when asked
about any requirement to take additional action a spokesman said
the issue was limited to a small proportion of the ANA fleet.
Shares in Rolls-Royce traded down 2.2 percent at 771 pence
at 1505 GMT, making the company one of the biggest losers on
Britain's bluechip index.
Airlines that order the Dreamliner can choose either the
Rolls-Royce engines or General Electric Co's GEnx engines
for their aircraft.
ANA said vibrations resulting from the problem with the
compressor blades had occurred on a flight from Japan to
Malaysia in February and on one to Vietnam in March. A 787
travelling on a domestic route on Aug. 20 had also experienced
trouble, it said.
Rolls-Royce is in turnaround mode after a tough 18 months
after being hit by a low oil price and lower demand for
servicing of some of its older engines. It has a plan to cut
costs by 150 million to 200 million pounds by the end of 2017.
In a note, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out that a
previous corrosion issue on the Trent 1000 gearbox in 2012 was
quickly resolved and the then chief executive said the financial
consequences were not material.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Tim Kelly in TOKYO and Sarah
Young in LONDON; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Susan
Thomas)