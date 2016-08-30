TOKYO Aug 30 Japanese carrier ANA Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it could take two to three years to replace engine parts for its Boeing 787 models with new ones.

ANA said last week it needed to replace damaged compressor blades in the Rolls-Royce engines powering its 787s, forcing it to cancel some Dreamliner flights over the coming weeks.

Rolls-Royce was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)