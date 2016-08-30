GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
TOKYO Aug 30 Japanese carrier ANA Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it could take two to three years to replace engine parts for its Boeing 787 models with new ones.
ANA said last week it needed to replace damaged compressor blades in the Rolls-Royce engines powering its 787s, forcing it to cancel some Dreamliner flights over the coming weeks.
Rolls-Royce was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.