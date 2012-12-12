FRANKFURT/PARIS Dec 12 The field of bidder for Portugal's airport operator ANA is narrowing ahead of a Friday deadline for binding offers, three people close to the transaction said.

According to sources familiar with the matter, groups led by German airport operator Fraport, French construction firm Vinci, Zurich airport operator Flughafen Zurich and Argentinian infrastructure group Corporacion America will hand in final bids.

"It is expected that (the consortium led by Colombian construction company) Odinsa is the only one not to make a final bid," another one of the sources said.

The Portuguese government and Fraport declined to comment, while Corporacion America, Odinsa and Vinci were not immediately available for comment.

A spokeswoman for Flughafen Zurich said its consortium will hand in a final bid by this week's deadline. ($1 = 0.7693 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Christian Plumb, Sophie Sassard; additional reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Elena Berton)