FRANKFURT/PARIS Dec 12 The field of bidder for
Portugal's airport operator ANA is narrowing ahead of a Friday
deadline for binding offers, three people close to the
transaction said.
According to sources familiar with the matter, groups led by
German airport operator Fraport, French construction
firm Vinci, Zurich airport operator Flughafen Zurich
and Argentinian infrastructure group Corporacion
America will hand in final bids.
"It is expected that (the consortium led by Colombian
construction company) Odinsa is the only one not to make a final
bid," another one of the sources said.
The Portuguese government and Fraport declined to comment,
while Corporacion America, Odinsa and Vinci were not immediately
available for comment.
A spokeswoman for Flughafen Zurich said its consortium will
hand in a final bid by this week's deadline.
