* Set to be boost to Vietnam govt's privatisation drive
* But 8.8 percent stake sale less than the 20 percent sought
* ANA to also send executive to Vietnam Airline's board
By Mai Nguyen and Siva Govindasamy
HANOI/SINGAPORE, Jan 12 Japan's ANA Holdings
said it plans to buy an 8.8 percent stake in
state-controlled Vietnam Airlines, becoming its main strategic
partner in a deal that values the Southeast Asian carrier at
about $1.2 billion.
The deal helps satisfy ANA's ambitions to expand in
fast-growing regional markets after it backed out of a 2013 deal
to buy a 49 percent stake in Myanmar's Asian Wings Airways for
$25 million due to concerns over excessive competition in the
country.
Vietnam's flagship carrier in turn gains a long-sought
partner and funds to help it boost operational and management
know-how. Although it completed an IPO in 2014, raising $51
million by selling 3.5 percent of the company, it has yet to
list as its return on equity is still far below the 5 percent
level required by law.
The sale could be completed as soon as the middle of this
year, Vietnam Airlines Chief Executive Officer Pham Ngoc Minh
told Reuters in a text message.
The 8.8 percent stake sale for $108 million is a boost for
the government's privatisation drive which has been criticised
as sluggish and lacking appeal, but falls short of the 20
percent holding that the airline had been seeking to sell to
strategic partners.
It was not immediately clear if Vietnam Airlines was still
interested in other partners.
Vietnam Airlines, which hopes to lift pre-tax profit 64
percent to 2.3 trillion dong ($103 million) this year, competes
with domestic low-cost carrier Vietjet, as well as other
full-service carriers such as Thai Airways and
Singapore Airlines.
The carrier commands about half of the domestic market while
two affiliates have another combined 15 percent share.
It has a 70 percent stake in Vietnamese low-cost carrier
Jetstar Pacific, with Australia's Qantas holding the
rest. Its other domestic affiliate is Vietnam Air Service
Company and it also owns 49 percent of Cambodia Angkor Air, a
joint venture with the Cambodian government.
The carrier has taken delivery of four Airbus A350s and five
Boeing 787s, and plans to take more of both types of jets to
expand its international medium and long-haul network and
increase services to points in Europe, Asia, and Australia.
The deal, which will see one ANA executive on Vietnam
Airline's board, also raises questions about the viability of
the Vietnamese carrier's existing codeshare deal with ANA
archrival Japan Airlines.
($1 = 22,435 dong)
