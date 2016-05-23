BRIEF-Mena For Touristic and Real Estate Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 23 Anabuki Kosan Inc :
* Says it plans to merge a Kyusyu-based wholly owned subsidiary on Aug.1 instead of July 1
* Says previous release disclosed on May 10
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WNQHw4
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.