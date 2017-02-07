LONDON Feb 7 Specialist European financial
services private equity firm AnaCap Financial Partners has
agreed to acquire a 177m loan portfolio from Barclays, it
announced on Tuesday.
The portfolio, which has a gross book value of 177m, is
made up of Italian performing and non-performing corporate
secured loans.
The loans are primarily to small and medium-sized
corporates, secured against real estate located mostly in the
north of Italy.
Last month, AnaCap Private Equity Funds also agreed to
acquire Barclays' French retail banking operations, becoming
AnaCap's sixth banking platform in Europe.
Last year AnaCap's Credit Funds' acquired three portfolios
of unsecured and secured non-performing loans from GE, RBS and
UniCredit, totalling around 2.5bn.
The portfolios from GE Capital Real Estate and RBS comprised
Italian non-performing, secured and unsecured loans to small and
medium-sized enterprises, totalling more than 2bn. The secured
positions were held against residential and commercial property.
At the time, AnaCap had purchased about 8bn worth of Italian
bad loans over a four year period.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)