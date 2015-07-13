BRIEF-NRG Energy Inc posts Q1 loss per share $0.52
* NRG Energy Inc - reaffirming 2017 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow before growth (FCFBG) guidance
July 13 Drug developer Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc said preliminary data showed its experimental ointment to treat an itchy skin condition met the main goal of a late-stage study.
The topical ointment - Crisaborole - cleared the condition, also known as atopic dermatitis, in children and adults.
The company expects to submit a marketing application in the first half of 2016. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Nacco Industries Inc - in 2017, North American coal expects a significant increase in tons sold and income before income tax compared with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: