July 13 Drug developer Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc said preliminary data showed its experimental ointment to treat an itchy skin condition met the main goal of a late-stage study.

The topical ointment - Crisaborole - cleared the condition, also known as atopic dermatitis, in children and adults.

The company expects to submit a marketing application in the first half of 2016. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)