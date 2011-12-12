UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
* Says preliminary data show AN2728 and AN2898 met main trial goal
* Sees completing review of the mid-stage trial in 2012
Dec 12 Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc said preliminary results from a mid-stage study on two of its experimental skin disorder treatments showed that both met their main goals.
After 28 days of twice-daily treatment, 64 percent of lesions treated with the AN2728 ointment showed improvement, compared with 24 percent for those treated with vehicle. AN2898-treated lesions showed a 71 percent improvement, compared with 14 percent seen in vehicle-treated patients.
Forty-six patients were enrolled in the trial, which tested the drugs for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, or a type of eczema. A chronic skin condition, atopic dermatitis affects an estimated 9-30 percent of people in the United States, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Neither of the drugs showed any severe adverse events in the trial, the company said in a statement.
Anacor, which went public last November, expects to complete a review of the mid-stage trial in early 2012.
The company is also testing the two compounds for treating mild-to-moderate psoriasis -- a chronic, inflammatory skin disorder.
Anacor uses boron, a naturally occurring element, for the development of its drugs.
Shares of Palo Alto, California-based Anacor closed at $5.65 on Monday on Nasdaq.
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
LONDON, June 14 Growth in oil supply next year is expected to outpace an anticipated pick-up in demand that will push global consumption above 100 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first time, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.