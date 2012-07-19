July 19 Anadarko Petroleum Corp has put the sale of some of its assets in Brazil on hold, the company said on Thursday.

"We are currently in a holding pattern with regard to any divestitures in Brazil," Anadarko spokesman John Christiansen said in an email.

The company hired bankers last year to evaluate the sale of the Brazilian assets.

According to one source familiar with the matter, the sale process has not been active for some time, and while it has not been officially pulled is unlikely to result in a deal.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Anadarko believes the assets are worth more than bidders are currently willing to pay.

The Financial Times previously reported that the asset sale had been halted.