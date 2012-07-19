July 19 Anadarko Petroleum Corp has put
the sale of some of its deepwater assets in Brazil on hold, the
company said on Thursday.
"We are currently in a holding pattern with regard to any
divestitures in Brazil," Anadarko spokesman John Christiansen
said in an email.
Anadarko has about 1 million offshore Brazil acres with
multiple deepwater prospects near existing discoveries.
The company hired bankers last year to evaluate the sale of
the Brazilian assets.
According to one source familiar with the matter, the sale
process has not been active for some time, and while it has not
been officially pulled, it is unlikely to result in a deal.
The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said
Anadarko believes the assets are worth more than bidders are
currently willing to pay.
The Financial Times previously reported that the asset sale
had been halted.
Anadarko said in November it was contemplating an exit from
Brazil, with a sale targeted for 2012. At its investor meeting
in March, the Houston company said it was in discussions about
the assets, but declined additional comment.
Shares of Anadarko were down 47 cents at $72.16 in afternoon
New York Stock Exchange trading.