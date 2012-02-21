* COO Walker to take over role from Hackett
* Walker sees no change to strategy
* Shares dip 1.7 percent
By Matt Daily
Feb 21 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett is stepping down in May and
handing the job over to Chief Operating Officer Al Walker, the
oil and gas producer said on Tuesday.
The timing of the move by Hackett, who will remain as
executive chairman, came as a mild surprise to company watchers,
"It is not something I was expecting," said Sanford
Bernstein & Co analyst Bob Brackett.
Still, the leadership change probably does not signal a
shift in strategy.
"Its a logical succession, and it's an internal move," said
Argus Research analyst Phil Weiss.
Hackett told reporters on a conference call that the move
had been planned for quite a while, and he said he would help
Walker in the transition through his role as executive chairman.
Walker said he did not plan any major changes as he stepped
into the CEO role.
"The company's operating performance has never been better;
our exploration track record is certainly industry-leading," he
said on the conference call. "Consequently, there really is not
a need for a strategy change."
Hackett, 58, is widely credited with turning Anadarko from a
company that struggled to find new energy supplies to one of the
most successful U.S. oil and gas explorers. The company's shares
rose threefold during his tenure as CEO.
Much of that growth came after he spent $21 billion to buy
Kerr-McGee Corp and Western Gas in 2006, a move that helped
Anadarko expand in the Gulf of Mexico.
That strategy of growing in the offshore fields has led to
some of the biggest oil finds for the company over the past two
years as it explored new areas off the western coast of Africa.
But it also brought unwanted liabilities through its
minority stake in BP's Macondo oil well, which exploded
in a blowout in the Gulf of Mexico nearly two years ago, causing
the world's worst maritime spill ever.
The two companies publicly argued over whether Anadarko bore
any financial responsibility for the disaster, which occurred at
a BP-operated site. Anadarko eventually settled the dispute by
agreeing to pay BP $4 billion.
Walker, 55, joined the company in 2005 as chief financial
officer.
Before joining Anadarko, Walker was a managing director at
UBS Investment Bank's global energy group from 2003 to
2005.
He is a director of Centerpoint Energy, Inc and
Temple-Inland Inc, as well as Western Gas Holdings LLC,
a subsidiary of Anadarko and general partner of Western Gas
Partners LP, a publicly traded midstream master limited
partnership.
Shares of Anadarko slipped 1.7 percent in early trading to
$86.52.
That drop was largely a reaction to weaker-than-expected
results from a test well off the coast of Sierre Leone, Sanford
Bernstein analyst Brackett said.