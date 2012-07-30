Connecticut Senate passes bill allowing purchase of nuclear power
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
July 30 Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a net loss in the second quarter on asset impairments, even as oil and gas output rose 8 percent to a record.
The Houston company reported a net loss of $380 million, or 76 cents per share, compared with $544 million, or $1.08 per share, a year ago.
Oil and gas output in the quarter was 742,000 barrels oil equivalent per day, up 8 percent from a year ago.
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 7 Abu Dhabi petroleum port authorities have eased restrictions on oil tankers going to and from Qatar, according to industry sources and shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Wednesday.