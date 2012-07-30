July 30 Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a net loss in the second quarter on asset impairments, even as oil and gas output rose 8 percent to a record.

The Houston company reported a net loss of $380 million, or 76 cents per share, compared with $544 million, or $1.08 per share, a year ago.

Oil and gas output in the quarter was 742,000 barrels oil equivalent per day, up 8 percent from a year ago.