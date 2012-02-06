* Anadarko EPS ex-items 85 cents vs 62 cents expected
* Pioneer EPS ex-items $1.19 vs $1.03 seen by Wall St
* Both more than replace 2011 output in reserves
By Braden Reddall
Feb 6 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and solid 2011
oil and gas production that it more than replaced through
exploratory drilling, and its shares rose 1.5 percent.
The company also said on Monday it resumed an "active"
deepwater exploration program in the Gulf of Mexico, having
recently made its first discovery in the region since the
moratorium that followed the BP spill.
Anadarko was a co-owner of the doomed Macondo well, and a $4
billion settlement payment to the British oil company went out
in the fourth quarter, it said.
Anadarko, the largest U.S. independent oil and gas firm by
market value, said it added 392 million barrels of oil
equivalent (boe) to reserves that now stand at 2.54 billion boe
-- 55 percent of which are natural gas.
That compares with the bumper exploration year enjoyed by
smaller rival Pioneer Natural Resources Co, which added
148 million boe to reserves -- or 313 percent of 2011 output.
Pioneer also reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter
profit on Monday.
Anadarko, when one-time items such as impairments on
unproved properties are included, had a fourth-quarter loss of
$358 million, or 72 cents per share, compared with a net profit
of $111 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
But its revenue grew by 43 percent to $3.84 billion, and the
profit figure excluding items was 85 cents a share, compared
with an average Wall Street estimate of 62 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total sales of oil and gas were 248 million boe in 2011,
driven by 10 percent growth in liquids output, and the total was
at the top end of the Houston company's expected output range.
Dallas-based Pioneer posted a fourth-quarter net loss of
$111 million, or 93 cents per share, due to non-cash derivative
mark-to-market losses and other "unusual" items, it said.
Excluding items, it made $147 million, or $1.19 per share, which
was better than the average of $1.03 expected by Wall Street.
Yet last year's exploration success came at a cost.
Pioneer's 2011 finding and development cost was $13.83 per boe,
up from just under $10 the previous year. Anadarko's exploration
costs were roughly similar, and steady compared with 2010.
Shares of Pioneer were quoted 26 cents higher at $106 in
thin after-hours trading. Anadarko rose 1.5 percent to $84.10.