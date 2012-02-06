Feb 6 Anadarko Petroleum Corp, the largest U.S. independent oil and gas company by market value, on Monday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and solid 2011 production, and its shares rose 2 percent.

Excluding one-time items, Anadarko had a profit of 85 cents a share. On average, Wall Street analysts had expected 62 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Including the one-time items, the company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $358 million, or 72 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $111 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew by 43 percent to $3.84 billion.

Total sales of oil and gas came to 248 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2011, driven by a 10 percent year-over-year increase in liquids output. The total was at the top end of the company's expected range of production.

Shares of Anadarko rose 2 percent to $84.87 in after-hours trading.