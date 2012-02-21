Feb 21 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said one of its deepwater exploration wells located offshore Sierra Leone has encountered 98 net feet of hydrocarbons, as the U.S. oil firm continues to find oil and gas in African waters.

The Jupiter-1 well was drilled to a total depth of about 21,212 feet in water depths of about 7,215 feet in the Sierra Leone/Liberia Basin, Anadarko said.

"The Jupiter-1 well is a successful test that has been preserved for possible re-entry, as the area will likely require additional evaluation," Bob Daniels, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Exploration, said in a statement.

Anadarko operates the block with a 55 percent working interest. Co-owners in the block include Repsol Exploracion Sierra Leone S.L and Tullow Sierra Leone B.V.

Also, Anadarko said its latest appraisal well offshore Mozambique, Lagosta-3, has encountered about 577 total net feet of natural gas.

The company said Lagosta-3 was drilled to a total depth of about 13,715 feet in water depths of about 4,606 feet.

In November, Anadarko said its major gas finds offshore Mozambique were around twice as large as it thought, adding support to hopes that East Africa will become another major gas production centre.