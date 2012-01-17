Jan 17 U.S. oil and gas company Anadarko Petroleum said it had made another gas strike offshore Mozambique, adding the well was its best so far in the region.

Anadarko said the Lagosta-2 appraisal well, 7 kilometeres north of the Lagosta discovery, encountered a total of 777 net feet of natural gas pay in multiple zones.

"This is the largest pay count of any well in the complex to date," Anadarko said.

The results continue to support Anadarko's recoverable resource estimates of 15 to 30-plus trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the discovery area on its block, the company said.

The Lagosta exploration well has been drilled to a total depth of 14,223 feet in water depths of 4,813 feet, it said.

Anadarko, is the operator of Offshore Area 1 with a 36.5 percent working interest, and leads a consortium which includes Japanese group Mitsui & Co and Dublin-based Cove Energy .