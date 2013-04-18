April 18 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it
discovered a large new natural gas accumulation in a well in the
gas-rich Rovuma basin off the coast of Mozambique.
The African country's gas blocks have become hot property
after Anadarko and Italy's Eni made discoveries of
about 150 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, enough to supply
the world's biggest LNG importer, Japan, for 35 years.
The Orca-1 discovery well, which was drilled to a total
depth of about 16,391 feet, encountered about 58 meters, or 190
net feet, of natural gas pay, a measure of the thickness of a
reservoir that can produce hydrocarbons.
"Discovering another large, distinct and separate natural
gas accumulation in the offshore Area 1 continues our
outstanding exploration success offshore Mozambique," said Bob
Daniels, senior vice president of the company's global
exploration unit.
Anadarko and India's Videocon Industries in March
launched a sale of a 20 percent stake in the Anadarko-led Area 1
prospect that may fetch $4.5 billion.
Anadarko holds 36.5 percent of the block and operates it,
while India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and a unit of
Videocon Industries hold 10 percent each.