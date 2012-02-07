Feb 7 Anadarko Petroleum, the largest U.S. natural gas producer, said it would continue to shift its spending toward oil and other liquids because of weak prices for natural gas.

Natural gas prices have slumped to about $2.50 per million British thermal units, touching their lowest level in a decade, pressured by a glut of supply from shale rock fields and slack demand in a mild winter.

"We're not going to pursue production growth where we don't think we have good wellhead economics," Al Walker, Anadarko's chief operating officer, told analysts on a conference call Tuesday.

Like others in the energy industry, Anadarko has focused on developing fields that contain oil and natural gas liquids, such as propane, butane and ethane, which are priced based on crude oil, rather than on "dry" natural gas wells.

On Monday, Anadarko posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, helped by higher sales volumes and a 10 percent jump in liquids production.

Some producers, such as Chesapeake Energy and ConocoPhillips, have said they will cut gas spending because of weak prices.

Prices would likely have to rebound above $3 per million Btu to justify gas drilling in many parts of the country, according to Walker.

"It's not attractive, and I'd challenge very many places to be able to explain how you get positive wellhead economics at sub-$3," he said.

Still, Chief Executive Jim Hackett said Anadarko could quickly return to gas drilling if prices rose.

"We have a lot of flexibility to go back to that when and if cash flows support it," he told the conference call.