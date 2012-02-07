Feb 7 Anadarko Petroleum, the
largest U.S. natural gas producer, said it would continue to
shift its spending toward oil and other liquids because of weak
prices for natural gas.
Natural gas prices have slumped to about $2.50 per million
British thermal units, touching their lowest level in a decade,
pressured by a glut of supply from shale rock fields and slack
demand in a mild winter.
"We're not going to pursue production growth where we don't
think we have good wellhead economics," Al Walker, Anadarko's
chief operating officer, told analysts on a conference call
Tuesday.
Like others in the energy industry, Anadarko has focused on
developing fields that contain oil and natural gas liquids, such
as propane, butane and ethane, which are priced based on crude
oil, rather than on "dry" natural gas wells.
On Monday, Anadarko posted better-than-expected
fourth-quarter earnings, helped by higher sales volumes and a 10
percent jump in liquids production.
Some producers, such as Chesapeake Energy and
ConocoPhillips, have said they will cut gas spending
because of weak prices.
Prices would likely have to rebound above $3 per million Btu
to justify gas drilling in many parts of the country, according
to Walker.
"It's not attractive, and I'd challenge very many places to
be able to explain how you get positive wellhead economics at
sub-$3," he said.
Still, Chief Executive Jim Hackett said Anadarko could
quickly return to gas drilling if prices rose.
"We have a lot of flexibility to go back to that when and if
cash flows support it," he told the conference call.