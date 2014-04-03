(Rewrites throughout with statements, victim details and
background)
By Nick Brown
April 3 Energy company Anadarko Petroleum Corp
agreed on Thursday to pay more than $5 billion to clean
up areas across the United States polluted by nuclear fuel, wood
creosote and rocket fuel waste that caused cancer and other
health problems.
The agreement resolves a long-running lawsuit against the
Kerr-McGee energy and chemical company, which Anadarko bought in
2006. The case was brought by a trust representing the U.S.
government, 11 state governments, Indian tribes and individuals.
The trust was seeking cleanup costs at more than 2,000 sites
nationwide. It was also seeking payment for claims from more
than 8,000 people who said their exposure to Kerr-McGee's wood
treatment plants in Avoca, Pennsylvania and Manville, New Jersey
caused cancer, which in some cases led to death.
"If you are responsible for 85 years of poisoning the earth,
you are responsible for cleaning it up," the U.S. Attorney for
Manhattan, Preet Bharara, said at a news conference announcing
the settlement.
Despite the size of the settlement, investors cheered,
boosting Anadarko's share price 14.5 percent to $99.02 per
share. Analysts said the company was facing the possibility of
having to pay a much higher price.
"This is a premier exploration company that has this dark
cloud hanging over them and now its gone," said Fadel Gheit, oil
analyst at Oppenhemier.
Anadarko had argued the environmental liabilities belonged
to Tronox Ltd, a paint and chemicals company that was
spun off from Kerr-McGee. The sale of Tronox, which ultimately
fell into bankruptcy, happened before Anadarko's purchase.
In December, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Allan Gropper of New York
said Kerr-McGee knew the spin-off would harm Tronox's business
by weighing it with heavy environmental liabilities. He said
Anadarko should pay from $5.15 billion to more than $14 billion
in cleanup costs. Anadarko said after the ruling the liabilities
should be as little as $850 million.
Tronox, which makes titanium dioxide used in paints, said in
a statement that the accord means "the cleanup of the Kerr-McGee
legacy environmental damages can begin and people injured by
those actions can finally be compensated."
RECORD SETTLEMENT
At one point Kerr-McGee gave Tronox control of a nuclear
fuel plant in Oklahoma, where activist worker Karen Silkwood had
been employed years earlier. Meryl Streep portrayed her in the
eponymous 1983 film about her fight to improve workers' safety
before her death in a car accident.
The settlement with Anadarko is the largest environmental
enforcement settlement ever by the Department of Justice, larger
even than its plea agreement with BP over its massive 2010 Gulf
oil spill, which resulted in $4 billion in criminal fines for
the British company.
The lawsuits blamed Kerr-McGee's use of coal tar creosote,
which the Environmental Protection Agency has said is a probable
cause of cancer. Another troublesome operation was Kerr-McGee's
decades-old jet and rocket fuel manufacturing plant in
Henderson, Nevada, where ammonium perchlorate, a primary fuel
component, penetrated soil and then groundwater, causing
potential harm to people in Nevada, California and Arizona.
Anadarko said in a statement that it would record a net $550
million tax benefit from the agreement.
"This settlement agreement with the Litigation Trust and the
U.S. Government eliminates the uncertainty this dispute has
created," Anadarko Chief Executive Officer Al Walker said.
A Department of Justice source who asked not to be
identified said "Anadarko was not found to have done anything
wrong."
CLEAN-UP
The $5.15 billion settlement will fund a wide array of
projects, including $1.1 billion to address the perchlorate
contamination in Nevada, the litigation trust said in a
statement.
The Navajo Nation will get about $1 billion to address
radioactive contamination from Kerr-McGee's decades-old uranium
mining operation. Another $1.1 billion will go toward cleanup at
more than two dozen contaminated sites around the country.
Tronox used its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection case
to shed the environmental liabilities it had inherited in the
spinoff by assigning them to a litigation trust. It emerged from
bankruptcy in 2011.
The trust in turn sued Anadarko and Kerr-McGee, arguing the
spinoff was a fraudulent ploy by Kerr-McGee to offload its
clean-up responsibilities and make itself a more valuable
takeover target for Anadarko, and that it doomed Tronox by
loading it up with too much liability.
U.S. Attorney Bharara said Kerr-McGee had tried to avoid the
cleanup "through a corporate shell game."
(Additional reporting by Julia Edwards, Ayesha Roscoe and David
Ingram in Washington, D.C. and Terry Wade and Anna Driver in
Houston; Editing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Grant
McCool)