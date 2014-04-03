BRIEF-Adams Resources says its unit plans to file voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of Bankruptcy Code
* Adams Resources announces the conclusion of strategic alternatives related to its exploration and production subsidiary
WASHINGTON, April 3 Anadarko Petroleum Corp's $5.15 billion settlement with the U.S. government will more than cover the past environmental damage caused by its Kerr-McGee unit, U.S. Deputy Attorney General James Cole said on Thursday.
At a news conference, Cole, the No. 2 Justice Department official, said that the amount of the settlement was in line with a bankruptcy court ruling about liability.
"It provides us with recovery now, as opposed to years and years down the road," Cole said.
(Reporting by David Ingram)
* Adams Resources announces the conclusion of strategic alternatives related to its exploration and production subsidiary
April 20 Central Grocers Inc, a supplier to independent grocery stores in the Midwestern United States, is considering a bankruptcy filing as one possible option as it struggles with its debt, according to people familiar with the matter.