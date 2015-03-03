Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
March 3 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* Exec says company has no plans to access capital markets this year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Driver)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
May 9 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Tuesday amid rising appetite for riskier assets following Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election and a strong U.S. corporate earnings season.