Dec 17 U.S. oil and natural gas company Anadarko
Petroleum Corp raised the midpoint of forecast for oil
sales volume and expects lower spending during the current
quarter and next year as well.
The Houston, Texas-based company raised the midpoint of
fourth-quarter oil sales-volume forecast by more than 15,000
barrels of oil per day (bopd) to a range of 314,000 to 319,000
bopd.
Production increases relative to guidance, for the fourth
quarter, are driven by the core oil-producing areas in the
Wattenberg field and the Delaware Basin, the company said on
Thursday.
Oil producers, including Anadarko, are trying to lower costs
by increasing drilling efficiencies and productivity to cope
with a steep decline in oil prices.
Anadarko said it now expects capital spending in the fourth
quarter to be at or below the midpoint of its previously
estimated range of $1.23 billion to $1.43 billion.
It also expects 2016 capital spending to be "significantly
lower."
Anadarko on Thursday extended the maturity of its $3 billion
unsecured revolving credit facility to January 2021 to improve
liquidity.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)