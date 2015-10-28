HOUSTON Oct 28 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
is encountering stiff competition from private equity firms that
have billions to spend on oil and gas assets, the U.S.
independent oil and gas company's chief executive officer said
on Wednesday.
A slide in crude oil prices of more than 50 percent from
last year has stirred intense interest in private equity
investors looking for opportunity in the downturn.
"Where we see ourselves today trying to bid on properties in
markets where we have interest, we are being pretty consistently
outbid and most oftentimes we're being outbid by private
equity-backed management teams," Anadarko Chief Executive Al
Walker told analysts on a conference call.
As much as $100 billion may have been raised to invest in
the energy sector over the next couple of years and as many as
95 management teams backed by private equity are scouting for
deals, according to Walker and Anadarko Chief Financial Officer
Bob Gwin.
The big pool of capital suggests buyers are bidding up
prices for assets.
Still, private equity interest benefits Anadarko, which has
so far this year signed deals to sell $2 billion in assets. More
are planned for next year, when the Houston company plans to
keep spending in line with the cash generated as low crude oil
prices persist.
Next year Anadarko's capital spending will essentially be
flat with 2015 when adjusting for asset sales, Walker told
investors. This year, the company expects to spend $5.4 billion
to $5.6 billion.
Anadarko has not yet submitted a formal budget to its board
of directors for approval, the company said.
After the close of trading on Tuesday, Anadarko reported a
quarterly loss of $2.24 billion, or $4.41 per share as the
company wrote down the value of certain oil and gas properties.
The company, which drills in shale basins in Colorado and
the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, is maintaining its fairly
pessimistic view on crude prices going forward.
"Our approach is to plan for the worst and hope for the
best," CEO Walker told investors.
Shares of Anadarko were up 1.3 percent at $66.17 on
Wednesday morning, helped by a 5 percent gain in crude oil
prices.
