May 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on
Monday its quarterly loss narrowed due to the absence of a
year-ago impairment charge, though low oil prices still dented
revenue.
The company posted a net loss of $1.03 billion, or $2.03 per
share, compared with a net loss of $3.27 billion, or $6.45 per
share, in the year-ago period.
The company posted a $2.78 billion impairment charge in the
year-ago period.
Total quarterly revenue fell 28 percent to $1.67 billion.
