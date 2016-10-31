GLOBAL MARKETS-Merkel lifts euro, oil climbs on OPEC hopes
* European bourses, euro struggle on Spain, Greece, Brexit rumblings
Oct 31 Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported its fifth straight quarterly loss, hurt by weak oil prices.
But, the net loss attributable to Anadarko narrowed to $830 million, or $1.61 per share, in the third quarter, from $2.24 billion, or $4.41 per share, a year earlier.
Anadarko's revenue rose 12.1 percent to about $1.89 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* European bourses, euro struggle on Spain, Greece, Brexit rumblings
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.