Oct 31 Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported its fifth straight quarterly loss, hurt by weak oil prices.

But, the net loss attributable to Anadarko narrowed to $830 million, or $1.61 per share, in the third quarter, from $2.24 billion, or $4.41 per share, a year earlier.

Anadarko's revenue rose 12.1 percent to about $1.89 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)