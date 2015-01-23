HOUSTON Jan 23 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it has finalized its
$5 billion settlement with Tronox Ltd, ending a
long-running legal saga related to environmental clean-up costs.
The agreement was originally struck in April, according to
the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The agreement resolves a long-running lawsuit against the
Kerr-McGee energy and chemical company, which Anadarko bought in
2006. The case was brought by a trust representing the U.S.
government, 11 state governments, Indian tribes and individuals.
