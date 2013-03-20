* Shenandoah field could be double or triple previous
estimates
* Find latest in string of potentially huge fields
* Company aims to continue appraisals
* Anadarko shares add 3.8 pct
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, March 20 Analysts lauded Anadarko
Petroleum Corp's latest well results in its Shenandoah
field in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, calling it a
potentially huge find among a string of big discoveries that
illustrate the prolific basin's importance to U.S. crude output.
Results of Anadarko's Shenandoah-2 appraisal well, which
tested how much oil could be in the field, showed the reservoir
could be two or three times bigger - or more - than the
company's estimate of more than 300 million barrels of oil,
analysts said.
Pressure and log data from the well also show Anadarko could
potentially recover a higher percentage of oil from the
Shenandoah field than in other areas of the vast Lower Tertiary
trend, the Gulf's deepest, most challenging and most promising
play, estimated to hold up to 15 billion barrels of oil.
"The deepwater Gulf of Mexico is witnessing an astonishing
run of discoveries and hydrocarbon augmentation," Simmons & Co
International said in a note to investors on Wednesday.
"Quite a renaissance from the depths of Macondo," Simmons
said, referring to BP Plc's doomed well that ruptured in 2010
and spewed more than 4 million barrels of oil into the Gulf.
Other notable well results on discoveries in the Lower
Tertiary since 2010 include Exxon Mobil Corp's Hadrian
field with an estimated 700 million barrels of oil; Chevron
Corp's Moccasin field with an estimated 200 million
barrels of oil equivalent (boe); and Royal Dutch Shell's
Appomattox field with an estimated 500 million boe.
BP also estimates that its Mad Dog field could have up to 4
billion boe, up from 1.5 billion boe. Construction on a second
oil and gas platform for the field is slated to start by the end
of this year.
Such finds show that deepwater exploration and production,
where wells can cost $130 million each or more to drill tens of
thousands of feet through thick salt and rock layers, remains
critical to U.S. production, even alongside booming onshore oil
output in North America, analysts said.
"The opportunity is vast as deepwater reserves currently
comprise about 10 percent of global oil reserves," Simmons said.
About 29 percent of U.S. crude output came from the Gulf in
2009. Last year it had fallen to 23 percent as onshore
production from tight oil and shale oil grew substantially.
'MASSIVE'
Anadarko said its Shenandoah-2 well, about 200 miles south
of the Louisiana coastline, showed more than 1,000 feet of net
oil pay, meaning the drill pierced 1,000 feet of productive
oil-bearing rock without having tapped any water. Exxon's
Hadrian North well had a similar result.
"It's massive. One thousand feet's big, it's world class,"
said David Pursell, an analyst with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co in
Houston who also is a petroleum engineer.
Anadarko's previous Shenandoah discovery well in 2009 showed
about 300 feet of net oil pay, Capital One Southcoast said in a
note to investors on Wednesday. Shenandoah-2's results prompted
Capital One to increase its estimate of how much oil could be in
the field to 900 million boe from 225 million boe.
"This is an exciting story and far from over as we await
results from two other wells," Capital One said.
Pursell also noted that Anadarko said well results show
"reservoir and fluid properties" that indicate it could show
better recovery rates - or more oil will flow - than in other
areas of the Lower Tertiary.
"Basically, they're saying that relative to the Lower
Tertiary, not only is there a lot of oil here, but the
reservoir's pretty good too," Pursell said.
Anadarko anticipates more appraisal drilling "to advance
this potentially giant project," according to Bob Daniels,
senior vice president of deepwater and international
exploration.
Anadarko shares were up $3.14 to $86.42 in late Wednesday
trading.