Feb 4 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday reported a quarterly profit versus a loss a year-earlier, helped by an 8 percent increase in oil and gas production.

The Houston company reported a fourth-quarter profit of $203 million, or 40 cents per share. A year ago, Anadarko lost $358 million, or 72 cents per share.

Total sales of oil and gas came to 68 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), up from the 63 million boe in the fourth quarter a year earlier.